VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan launches disguised fresh attack on Prince Tagoe and journalist Nana Aba Anamoah

Asamoah Gyan has posted a video on his Instagram page in what could be described as a subtle attack on former international teammate Prince Tagoe and journalist Nana Aba Anamoah for questioning his leadership qualities.

Tagoe claimed last week that handling the armband to the Kayserispor star ahead of other senior members of the team was a big mistake.

Nana Aba Anamoah, who is a TV presenter on GH One is advocating for Andre Ayew to replace Gyan as the leader of the Black Stars.

And the former Sunderland hitman has not taken kindly to the criticism.

The video on his page was about comedian Kevin Hart who was attacking his haters.

