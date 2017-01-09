VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan practices penalties in Black Stars pre-AFCON camp in Al Ain

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan tried to sharpen his penalty taking skills at the team's training camp in Al Ain, UAE.

The on-loan Al Ahli striker has regained full fitness and training briskly with his teammates.

This gives a glimmer of hope that Gyan might rescind his penalty taking decision at the tournament in Gabon.

In 2012, Gyan announced he was quitting taking spot kicks on international duty to honour his dead mother.

Ghana captain @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 in extra penalty kick training after #BlackStars training session in Al Ain. #AFCON2017 pic.twitter.com/xTja4SwHCC — Ghana FA (@ghanafaofficial) January 9, 2017

