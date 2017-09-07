VIDEO: Asante Kotoko return to training at Adako Jarchie

Asante Kotoko have returned to training to prepare for the rest of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors have been busy at Adako Jarchie but without trio Felix Annan, Ahmed Adams and Amos Frimpong who are with the Black Stars B for the WAFU Nations Cup.

Goalkeeper Isaac Amoako was the only player who missed Wednesday's training session.

Kotoko are preparing for their next competitive match on 1 October against Medeama in the MTN FA Cup semi-final clash.

The Ghana Premier League will return next month after the completion of the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup which Ghana is hosting.

