Video: Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah strange headstand celebration makes headlines after his heroics

Ghana winger Albert Adomah's produced a bizarre headstand of gymnastic celebration after scoring in Aston Villa's 4-1 win over Wigan on Tuesday night.

Adomah found the net for the first time since January and produced the celebration which has not captured the headlines in England.

