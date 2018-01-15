VIDEO: Augustine Okrah scores on FC Smouha debut in Egyptian Premier League

Augustine Okrah capped his FC Smouha debut with a sublime goal as the Egyptian Premier League thumped ENPPI 4-0 at home on Sunday.

Okrah shot a low one from 25 yards to beat the ENNPI goalkeeper in added on time to seal the demotion exercise.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king and MVP joined Smouha on a free transfer after leaving Sudanese side Al Hilal.

Okrah later Tweeted: ''What can I say unto the Lord? On my debut game for @SmouhaOfficial, I scored this wonderful goal to cap our wonderful performance in the Egyptian Premier League.

''I'm happy & grateful to my teammates for the support. Nice performance & I believe we will continue. #OkrahMagic #Vim.''

