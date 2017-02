Black Stars trio Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso spent their Tuesday afternoon at popular chop bar in East Legon, Accra called Mangoase.

The trio were spotted eating Banku and also took some drinks to put behind them the disappointing AFCON 2017 campaign.

The trio have departed the country for their respective clubs after a disappointing 2017 Africa cup of Nations where the Black Stars finished fourth.

