Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Ayew brothers let loose their music talent on route to Black Stars training

Published on: 01 June 2017
The Ayew brothers

The Ayew brothers who are in Ghana for holidays where part of the 16 players who turned up for training on the first day and they did not disappoint.

Ayew posted a video of himself enjoying a track from Mr Eazi who is dominating the airwaves at this point.

 

 

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations