VIDEO: Ayew brothers let loose their music talent on route to Black Stars training

The Ayew brothers who are in Ghana for holidays where part of the 16 players who turned up for training on the first day and they did not disappoint.

Ayew posted a video of himself enjoying a track from Mr Eazi who is dominating the airwaves at this point.

🎥The Ayew brothers on their way to Black Stars training today for #Afcon2019 qualifier against Ethiopia. (via: @AyewAndre) #PulseSports pic.twitter.com/LUQVjBQsYH — Pulse Ghana Sports (@PulseSportsGh) May 31, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)