VIDEO: Bayern Munich target Gideon 'Young Muller' Offei scores stunning goal for Vision FC against Amidaus Professionals

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid target Gideon 'Young Muller' Offei produced a moment of magic for Vision FC with a fabolous strike that saw them beat Amidaus Professionals 1-0 in Tema.

The 18-year-old forward has been causing quite a stir with his performances over the past few months and this latest goal will have only increased his reputation.

The highly-rated forward showed tremendous control and calmness to rippled the back of the net in the first half.

The Amidaus goalkeeper was left with no chance as the hugely talented forward sprinted to the touchline to celebrate with his teammates.

Offei, nicknamed 'Young Muller' due to similarities in playing style with German legend Thomas Muller, is being tracked by European giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Top officials of the 'model' Ghanaian club are divided over the future of the starlet, who is causing massive sensation in Ghana's second-tier league.

The reputation of the youngster has soared over the past months with jaw-dropping performances.

Vision FC are 3rd on the Division One League table with 40 points, just five adrift of leaders Dreams FC with 12 matches to end the season.

Watch Gideon 'Young Muller' Offei's solitary strike against Amidaus Professionals on Wednesday.

By Patrick Akoto

