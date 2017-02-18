VIDEO: Bechem United crush out of CAF Confederation Cup after 4-1 defeat at MC Alger
Bechem United have been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 4-1 to MC Alger on Saturday night.
The Ghanaian FA Cup champions after exited the competition 5-3 on aggregate on their debut campaign in Africa.
Mohamed Seguer scored first after just two minutes and Hachoud powered in a free kick on 39 minutes.
But Bechem pulled one back on 60 minutes to tie 3-3 on aggregate but the Hunters were undone by two penalties.
Watch the first goal conceded by Bechem United after just two minutes:
Watch MC Alger's second goal against Bechem United:
The first was converted on 84 minutes through Hachoud and Zakaria Mansouri expertly scored the second in the 89th minute.