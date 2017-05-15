VIDEO: Black Starlets celebrate with Shatta Wale's 'Taking Over' hit song

There was big celebrations by Black Starlets players after crushing Cameroon 4-0 in their Group opener at the 2017 CAF U17 Nations Cup.

Ghana's squad produced some scintillating football artistry to run riot and dispatch the 'Baby Lions'.

Captain Eric Ayiah and midfielder Ibrahim Sulley both grabbed a brace for the Black Starlets.

The result sent them to the summit of Group A on goal difference after Guinea routed hosts Gabon 5-1 also on Sunday.

