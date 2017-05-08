Video: Black Starlets gear up for AFCON U-17 opening match

Black Starlets have stepped up preparations with their second training session in Gabon ahead of their opening match at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

The U-17 team trained for the second time on Monday at their base in Port Gentil to ready themselves for their first match against Cameroon.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin put his squad through their paces with all 23 players involved.

The Starlets have been drawn in Group A alongside host nation Gabon, Cameroon and Guinea. Their second assignment after Cameroon will be Gabon before Guinea.

Black Starlets gearing up for the @CAF_Online U17 Championship in Gabon with training in the city of Portland Gentil pic.twitter.com/gXlTQI5QVT — Ghana FA 🇬🇭 (@ghanafaofficial) May 8, 2017

VIDEO: Black Starlets goalkeepers in training in Gabon ahead of the @CAF_Online U17 Championship which starts this weekend pic.twitter.com/t4QgBlq79H — Ghana FA 🇬🇭 (@ghanafaofficial) May 8, 2017

