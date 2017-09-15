VIDEO: Black Stars B post 2-0 win over Guinea in WAFU Nations Cup Group A

Second half goals from Stephen Sarfo and Kwame Kizito handed Ghana a 2-0 win over Guinea in their first Group A game of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Ghana started really positively and created chances almost at will in the opening half, but their finishing was not at its best.

Three minutes into the second half the Black Stars took the lead when a cross from the right by Felix Addo was turned home by the chest of Stephen Sarfo from four yards out.

In the 77th minute, the hosts scored their second goal after two substitutes combined when Razak Patrick headed a right wing cross back into the path of Kwame Kizito and he duly headed home from close range, 2-0.

