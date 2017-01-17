VIDEO: Black Stars in high spirit ahead of Uganda clash at AFCON 2017

The Black Stars' expectations are high ahead of their first match of the 2017 Africa cup of nations later this afternoon.

The team will be seeking to get their tournament off to the perfect start against Uganda at the Stade de Port-gentil.

And ahead of the match defender Jonathan Mensah has posted a video on twitter, which shows the team in a hot JAMA (chant) session en route to the stadium.

