VIDEO: Black Stars newboy Samuel Sarfo performs initiation by dancing

Black Stars newboy Samuel Sarfo was put through an initiation which saw him dance in front of his international team-mates.

The centre-back who plays for Liberty Professionals is among ten debutants in the squad preparing to face Ethiopia on Sunday in Kumasi.

Sarfo displayed special choreographed dance at dinner time at their Golden Tulip hotel.

The policeman has settled down quickly and hoping to make his first international cap.

Another one.my man with the bird movement 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6tWCPi7FY4 — majeed waris (@warisgh10) June 7, 2017

