Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Black Stars newboy Samuel Sarfo performs initiation by dancing

Published on: 08 June 2017
Liberty Professionals defender Samuel Sarfo

Black Stars newboy Samuel Sarfo was put through an initiation which saw him dance in front of his international team-mates.

The centre-back who plays for Liberty Professionals is among ten debutants in the squad preparing to face Ethiopia on Sunday in Kumasi.

Sarfo displayed special choreographed dance at dinner time at their Golden Tulip hotel.

The policeman has settled down quickly and hoping to make his first international cap.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations