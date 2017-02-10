Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan sorry for Ghana's AFCON choke

Published on: 10 February 2017

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has released a video pleading with Ghanaian fans to forgive the team after another disappointing Africa cup of Nations campaign

The Black Stars finished a disappointing fourth position at the just concluded cup of Nations in Gabon despite being tasked to end the nations 35-year wait for a major trophy.

Ghana lost 2-0 to eventual winners Cameroon in the semi-finals before Burkina Faso pipped them to the Bronze medal.

Asamoah Gyan latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations