VIDEO: Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan sorry for Ghana's AFCON choke

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has released a video pleading with Ghanaian fans to forgive the team after another disappointing Africa cup of Nations campaign

The Black Stars finished a disappointing fourth position at the just concluded cup of Nations in Gabon despite being tasked to end the nations 35-year wait for a major trophy.

Ghana lost 2-0 to eventual winners Cameroon in the semi-finals before Burkina Faso pipped them to the Bronze medal.

I know Ghanaians are disappointed as we depart to our clubs but we are sorry..we will keep pushing to win.GH 1st pic.twitter.com/lgbD5v6CMr — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) February 8, 2017

