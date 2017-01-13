Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Black Stars step up AFCON preparations in Al Ain ahead of departure to Gabon

Published on: 13 January 2017

The Black Stars held their last but one training in Al Ain yesterday ahead of their departure to Africa cup of nations on Friday night. 

All 23 players were available as coach Avram Grant took them through their paces.

The team will have their final training today before leaving for Port-gentil where they will be based for the tournament.

 

 

