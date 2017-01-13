VIDEO: Black Stars step up AFCON preparations in Al Ain ahead of departure to Gabon
The Black Stars held their last but one training in Al Ain yesterday ahead of their departure to Africa cup of nations on Friday night.
All 23 players were available as coach Avram Grant took them through their paces.
The team will have their final training today before leaving for Port-gentil where they will be based for the tournament.
#BlackStars prepare for start of training with prayers. #AFCON2017 #can2017 pic.twitter.com/St2uHJkXVE— Ghana FA (@ghanafaofficial) January 13, 2017
#Ghana players completing their training session yesterday with prayers in Al Ain. #afcon2017 #can2017 #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/rRTJ4SddyO— Ghana FA (@ghanafaofficial) January 13, 2017