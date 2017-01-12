VIDEO: Black Stars training pitch at 2017 AFCON flooded after downpour

The surrounding areas of the training pitch for the Black Stars got flooded on Wednesday.

However, the pitch which belongs to local football side A.S.Sogara was in good condition and that was not destroyed by the downpour.

Organizers will be forced to spruce up the place before the the team's in Group jet in for the tournament.

ICYMI I was at Ghana's training pitch for #AFCON2017 on Wednesday after few hours of rain.Check it out. pic.twitter.com/WlOjjyo4fh — Godfred A.Boafo (@eastsportsman) January 12, 2017

Video by Godfred Akoto

