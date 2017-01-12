Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Black Stars training pitch at 2017 AFCON flooded after downpour

Published on: 12 January 2017
Training pitch

The surrounding areas of the training pitch for the Black Stars got flooded on Wednesday.

However, the pitch which belongs to local football side A.S.Sogara was in good condition and that was not destroyed by the downpour.

Organizers will be forced to spruce up the place before the the team's in Group jet in for the tournament.

 

Video by Godfred Akoto

