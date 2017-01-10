VIDEO: Black Stars winger Christian Atsu gets friendly win as birthday present

Black Stars gifted birthday boy and winger Christian Atsu a 2-0 friendly win over Uzbekistan giants Bunyokdor ahead of the 2017 Africa cup of nations in Gabon.

Atsu was a second substitute in the game as skipper Asamoah Gyan and Frank Acheampong scored the two goals to see off Asian side at the sevens stadium in Al Ain.

He tormented the defense of Bunyokor forcing the defenders into errors and created decent chances for Ghana.

Atsu turned 25 today. He has been capped 42 times by Ghana.

