VIDEO: Calcio Trade Ball 2017 set to take place on 13 June

ArthurLegacy Sports Management and the Italian Embassy in Ghana will host second edition of the Calcio Trade Ball- football’s bilateral trade partnership between the two countries on 13 June in Accra.

The event will take place at the residence of the Italian Ambassador to Ghana His Excellency Giovanni Favilli.

ArthurLegacy CEO Oliver Arthur says the event is to further deepen the existing Cultural Exchange and Business relationship between Ghana and Italy.

Current players based in the Peninsula like Sulley Muntari, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Kwadwo Asamoah, Isaac Cofie and Raman Chibsah are expected to attend

Also expected are striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (owned by Latina but spent the season on loan at Red Star Belgrade), Afriyie Acquah, Godfred Donsah, Alimeyaw Salifu and David Johnson Yeboah.

Ex-players who plied the trade in Italy like Abedi Pele, Stephen Appiah, Ahmed Barusso and Mohammed Gargo have been invited.

The inaugural event was held last June with deputy sports director of AS Roma Frederic Massara attending.

