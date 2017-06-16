VIDEO: Chelsea defender Baba Rahman returns to field training six months after horrific injury

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has returned to field training six months after suffering a career threatening injury while on duty with the Black Stars.

The defender touched the green turf for the first time since January at Chelsea’s Cobham training complex with the team’s Physical trainer while most of his colleagues are on holidays.

The 22-year-old defender will now have to work on his recovery and stamina having been out since Januiray.

Rahman fractured his meniscus and some parts of his anterior cruciate ligament in Ghana’s AFCON 2017 opener against Uganda.

The injury truncated his loan deal with German giants Schalke who are still interested in his services.

His return is timely since Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has asked that the player be included in the team that is set for pre-season in the United States in July.

Exactly 6 months after suffering a career threatening injury-Chelsea defender @babarahmangh is back to field work.Good to see you back 💪🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/ryUc5zqLWL — rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) June 16, 2017

