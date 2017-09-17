Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Christian Atsu Speak After Scoring First Ever English Premier League Goal

Published on: 17 September 2017
Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu

It's taken some time but Christian Atsu finally scored his first ever Premier League goal when his Newcastle team emerged 2-1 victors over  Stoke City.

Left out in the cold by Eddie Howe (Bournemouth) and barely trusted during a wretched loan spell under Roberto Martinez at Everton, Atsu has indeed come a long way.

His confidence has been lifted by the trust placed on him by the experienced Rafael Benitez who rescued him from his nightmare at Chelsea this summer.

He has already shown glimpses of what is to come with a goal and an assist in his first five games of the season.

He finally got his much-cherished goal and has been speaking about his delight, ambitions and the way forward for a very good Newcastle United team.

 

By Rahman Osman 

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

 

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations