VIDEO: Christian Atsu tackles the controversial issue of AFCON timing

England-based midfielder Christian Atsu has spoken about the need for CAF to reconsider the date for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The on-loan Newcastle United winger says the January date poses a threat to the Europe-based legions who have to leave clubs for close to two month.

Atsu, who was on a rich vein of form with the Championship leaders, has left Rafa Benitez for the tournament.

Video credit: TV 3 Sports

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)