VIDEO: Christian Atsu tackles the controversial issue of AFCON timing
England-based midfielder Christian Atsu has spoken about the need for CAF to reconsider the date for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
The on-loan Newcastle United winger says the January date poses a threat to the Europe-based legions who have to leave clubs for close to two month.
Atsu, who was on a rich vein of form with the Championship leaders, has left Rafa Benitez for the tournament.
VIDEO: Christian Atsu tackles the controversial issue of Afcon timing#afcon2017 #CAN2017 pic.twitter.com/lS99R03B6z
— #3sports (@3SportsGh) January 11, 2017
Video credit: TV 3 Sports