VIDEO: Cofie Bekoe's debut goal seals win for Great Olympics against Berekum Chelsea

Striker Cofie Bekoe climbed off the bench to score the goal which gave Great Olympics a 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea on Saturday.

The former Nania FC star capitalized on poor clearance to drill home the winning goal just few minutes after coming on.

The win ensured Olympics moved from third-bottom to tenth place on the table but one point behind the relegation mark.

Berekum Chelsea, who finished the match with ten men following the injury time sending off of right back Nana Bonsu, are in fourth place.

LIVE GOAL: Coffie Bekoe with the opening goal for the Wonder Club: Great Olympics 1-0 @BkmChelseaFc #GHPLWK16 #GHPL pic.twitter.com/31gZSAztoT — Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) May 27, 2017

