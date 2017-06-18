Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful disappointed with defeat to Atlanta United in MLS

Published on: 18 June 2017
Ghana defender Harrison Afful expressed his disappointment after Columbus Crew suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Atlanta United.

Afful’s assist was just not enough as the Black and Gold were bested by a determined Atlanta side.

Crew opened the scoring through Argentine attacker Higuain after receiving a neat pass from Black Stars full back but Atlanta equalised and scored twice to claim full spoils at home.

It was his 50th Major League Soccer start for Columbus Crew with the assist also being his first in 2017.

