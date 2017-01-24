VIDEO: Columbus Crew sporting chief Gregg Berhalter talks about new recruit Mohammed Abu

Columbus Crew Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter talks about the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abu.

Abu, 25, has who joined from Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset IF, becomes the fourth Ghanaian at the club.

"He's the ideal midfielder in a system like ours." 🎥 Gregg Berhalter talks about Mohammed Abu joining #CrewSC. pic.twitter.com/wLigVBPTwh — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) January 24, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)