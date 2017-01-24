Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Columbus Crew sporting chief Gregg Berhalter talks about new recruit Mohammed Abu

Published on: 24 January 2017

Columbus Crew Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter talks about the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Abu.

Abu, 25, has who joined from Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset IF, becomes the fourth Ghanaian at the club.

