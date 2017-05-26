VIDEO: David Accam celebrates with team mates after record breaking goal

The Ghana international netted in the ninth minute to give his side a 2-1 win over FC Dallas on Thursday night.

It was his seventh goal of the season for Fire.

Accam's run of goals started on 07 May when he scored the opener in their 2-2 draw at LA Galaxy.

The 26-year-old has been named in Ghana's 30-man squad for matches against Ethiopia, Mexico and USA.

Another win another great performance from the team and another goal. Glory be to God. pic.twitter.com/gNIGIcuuBb — king David Accam (@iamdavidaccam) May 26, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)