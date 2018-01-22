VIDEO: David Accam gets hero's welcome at Philadelphia Union

When winger David Accam arrived at the Philadelphia International Airport, he wasn’t the only thing making an unofficial debut in Philadelphia.

He was wearing the Philadelphia Union’s new kit, which was the most talked about subject of the Union’s offseason until Accam’s blockbuster signing.

So a couple of things struck me at first glance. The rumored hoops aren’t traditional hoops like Celtic or FC Dallas’ old kits.

Instead of contrasting colors, the Union’s jersey alternates between slightly different shades of navy.

Missing though is the gold stripe down the center of the shirt, which had been a staple look of the club’s since its inception in 2010.

Also missing was the crest in the center of the shirt, which usually means it’s going to be over the left breast.

The Bimbo logo is still in the center of the shirt in the familiar red and white. Debate the sponsor name later, but realize that the logo now fits more with the overall design of the kit.

There’s also a bit of gold piping around the collar, which looks like a bit of an open loop.

While we can’t see it yet, since it’s an adidas kit you should expect the ubiquitous three stripes in the lighter gold along the tops of the shoulders.

The Union’s video of Accam at PHL also gives us a couple good looks at it.

