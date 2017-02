Derek Boateng scored on his debut for Greek side OFI Crete who thumped Anagennisi Karditsas 5-0 on Sunday in the second-tier league.

The former Ghana international returned to Europe from lower-division side Rayo OKC in the US.

Boateng doubled Crete's lead in the 42nd minute after Angelos Chandi had opened the scoring on 37 minutes.

The 33-year-old had to be replaced after 51 minutes.

