VIDEO: Did it cross the line? Godfred Saka's controversial free-kick in 1-0 win at Elmina Sharks

Elmina Sharks suffered defeat on their Premier League debut in a 1-0 reverse to Aduana Stars and they are contesting the goal scored by Godfred Saka.

The new entrants felt they were handed a raw deal by referee JA Amenya who allowed a ball that came off the underside of the cross bar and on the line.

An amateur video being circulated reveal the ball did not cross the line.

The controversial Godfred Saka goal. J.E Amenya called a wrong one upon watching the replay. Elmina Sharks 0:1 Aduana Stars #GHPLwk2 #GHPL pic.twitter.com/RXzgCm5LeM — #ocsportsnews (@Ocsportsnews) February 19, 2017

Video Credit: Ocsportsnews

