VIDEO: Did it cross the line? Godfred Saka's controversial free-kick in 1-0 win at Elmina Sharks

Published on: 19 February 2017
Elmina Sharks

Elmina Sharks suffered defeat on their Premier League debut in a 1-0 reverse to Aduana Stars and they are contesting the goal scored by Godfred Saka. 

The new entrants felt they were handed a raw deal by referee JA Amenya who allowed a ball that came off the underside of the cross bar and on the line.

An amateur video being circulated reveal the ball did not cross the line.

 

Video Credit: Ocsportsnews

