VIDEO: Dreams FC appoint Technical Manager Gilbert Yankson

Published on: 05 January 2018
Gilbert Yankson

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have appointed Gilbert Yankson as their Technical Manager.

Yankson's engagement was confirmed on Tuesday, 2 Janaury, 2018 to aid their campaign.

He previously worked at renowned West African Football Academy (WAFA SC).

''I know the mission of Dreams FC is to develop Ghanaian players into totality and look for market for them, transfer them and better the lives of the Ghanaian youth through soccer development,'' Yankson said.

Yankson is a physical therapist and an event planner.

 

