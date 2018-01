Dreams FC have announced the signing of midfielder Patrick Arthur from Heart of Lions FC on a three-year contract

Arthur has been training with the Ghana Premier League returnees.

He had an impressive term with the runners up in Zone III of the 2016/17 Division One League

Arthur is set to be key for manager  Karim Zito.

Watch an excited Patrick Arthur talk about his move to Dreams FC

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)