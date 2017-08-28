Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Duo Godsway Donyoh and Ernest Asante scored to destroy FC Copenhagen in Denmark

Published on: 28 August 2017
Godsway Donyoh

Ghanaian duo Godsway Donyoh and Ernest Asante were both on target as Nordsjaelland thumped FC Copenhagen 3-0 at home in the Danish Superliga.

It was Donyoh who opened the scoring in the 27th minute when he fired home on a volley inside the box.

Emiliano Hansen was at hand to double to lead after 36 minutes when he shot home from close range.

In the 83rd minute, Asante coolly finished off a Donyoh pass from the left.

 

