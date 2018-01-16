VIDEO: Eddie Nketiah bags BRACE as Arsenal U23 thump Manchester United 4-1

Ghanaian youngster Eddie Nketiah bagged a brace as Arsenal U23s thrashed Manchester United U23 side on Monday night.

The other pair of goals came from Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Vlad Dragomir.

The match at Meadow Park saw new signing Konstantinos Mavropanos making a solid first appearance starting on the left of the junior Gunners’ back three, put in a composed performance throughout.

The first goal came after 18 minutes, Adelaide found space on the left side of the box before smacking the ball into the bottom left.

After 60 minutes, Dragomir played a simple one-two with Reiss Nelson to send the left-wing-back into the box.

In acres of space with plenty of goal to aim at, he calmly slotted home for 2-0.

United forced Matt Macey into one good save from a corner but Nketiah put them out of sight.

First he picked the ball up from deep on the right, sprinted clear to coolly slot in at the near post.

Then Nelson ripped their defence to shreds, playing it across for Nketiah to easily tap in for 4-0.

Eddie Nketiah’s (18) brace against #MUFC this evening. 💪🏾 ⚽️ Goal one: Look at the PACE 🏃🏾‍♂️💨. Cool finish! ⚽️ Goal two: Starts it and finishes it. Too clinical 😭@EddieNketiah9 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sFzxKOUCqB — Off The Post News (@offthepostnews) January 15, 2018

