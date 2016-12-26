VIDEO: Edwin Gyimah involved in serious car accident in Obuasi; suffers cuts

Watch a video on Edwin Gyimah's serious car accident which happened on the wee hours of Boxing Day in his hometown.

The Orlando Pirates star was driving with a female friend who was identified as Linda Owusu when his Hyundai Sonata Saloon car went on a head-on-collision with a Taxi.

Gyimah suffered cuts and a female friend who was in his car had to be rushed to the AGA Health Foundation Hospital in the Obuasi and received stitches on cuts sustained.

Watch the video of the aftermath of Edwin Gyimah's serious car crash in Obuasi on Boxing Day:

Video credit: Footy-Ghana.com

