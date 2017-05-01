VIDEO: Edwin Gyimah shows he is enjoying life in Sweden with smooth dancing moves

Ghana international Edwin Gyimah has been a regular in the lineup of Swedish second tier side Helsingborg IF and has been showing off his Ghanaian dancing moves.

The former Orlando Pirates man has enjoyed maximum playing time since joining the Swedish side and even has a goal to his name, something he failed to do with Orlando Pirates.

The Ghanaian is showing signs of flexibility and has been played in his favoured holding midfield role.

Gyimah did not miss the opportunity to show off his dancing moves after helping his side to victory recently.

He has now played in all four league matches for Helsingborg in the Superettan after his free transfer move last month.

By Rahman Osman

