VIDEO: Ema Boateng scores sublime goal as La Galaxy draw with Houston at home

Striker Ema Boateng scored in La Galaxy's 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo at home in the MLS on Saturday.

The former Right to Dream Academy player scurried from behind to finish off a counter attack for the equalizer in the 35th minute.

It was his second goal of the season in 14 appearances.

Houston opened the scoring through Mauro Manotas.

A contentious injury-time goal by Romain Alessandrini snatched a last-gasp draw for the LA Galaxy at StubHub Center.

Replays suggested that the Frenchman had strayed offside on the play, but after conferring, referee Hilario Grajeda and his officiating crew let the tally stand.

