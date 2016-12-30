Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu pays tribute to Black Stars fans for training support

Published on: 30 December 2016
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu in training.

Emmanuel Agyemag-Badu believes the Black Stars are winning back the fans after hundreds turned out to watch their non-residential training in Accra. 

''I’m overwhelmed with the support we are getting after some difficulties like four years but the supporters are getting back gradually and we thank them for their support," the Udinese star said.

''We know the task ahead is very difficult but we have the quality to make it through so we continue with our light training and when we go to Dubai with our intensive trainings there we will see what will happen in next year’s AFCON

''But for the supporters they have been so wonderful so we want to thank them and see them supporting us.''

 

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • Asamoah says:
    December 30, 2016 12:49 pm
    This agyemang badu guy likes talking too much.. shut up and play... . I wonder why that stupid sannie was standing behind his back.
  • Tex says:
    December 30, 2016 02:41 pm
    Why the negativity? He gave a wonderful, positive interview. At least he is there with his colleagues training and speaking candidly. What more can be asked of him?

