VIDEO: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu pays tribute to Black Stars fans for training support

Emmanuel Agyemag-Badu believes the Black Stars are winning back the fans after hundreds turned out to watch their non-residential training in Accra.

''I’m overwhelmed with the support we are getting after some difficulties like four years but the supporters are getting back gradually and we thank them for their support," the Udinese star said.

''We know the task ahead is very difficult but we have the quality to make it through so we continue with our light training and when we go to Dubai with our intensive trainings there we will see what will happen in next year’s AFCON

''But for the supporters they have been so wonderful so we want to thank them and see them supporting us.''

