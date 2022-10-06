VIDEO: Ernest Nuamah scoops Young Player of the Month award in Denmark

Nordsjaelland whiz kid Ernest Nuamah has been named the Young Player of the Month for September in the Danish Superligaen.

The 18-year-old scored two goals in three matches [against AGF and Midtjylland].

He becomes the third Nordsjaelland player to win the award in a row.

In July, Adamo Nagalo won and in August it was the turn of Andreas Schjelderup.

Nuamah has tallied five goals in 11 league matches and one of brightest youngsters in the Danish top-flight.

Watch how Nordsjealled chose to celebrate the three youngsters: