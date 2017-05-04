VIDEO: Eskişehirspor team mates surprise defender Jerry Akaminko with a birthday cake

Ghana defender Jerry Akaminko has recovered from the horrific injury he suffered in 2014 and is enjoying his football again in the Turkish second division.

The central defender celebrated his 29th birthday over the weekend where his team mates appreciated his efforts by surprising him with a cake.

Many feared for his career after he broke his leg while in action for Ghana against Holland in 2014.

He has since recovered and is showing his class in the Turkish second division where his team is pushing for a return to the top division.

He has played in 14 league games this season with most of them coming since the turn of the year.

