VIDEO: Evans Mensah dances with HJK Helsinki fans
E. Mensah
Winger Evans Mensah warmed his way into the hearts of HJK Helsinki fans by directing their celebrations after a league match.
The 20-year-old has been a hit at the club since joining them in 2016.
Mensah has scored three goals in ten league appearances.
The former Inter Allies player has been handed a permanent after impressing on an initial loan deal.
🎥 VIDEO: HJK vs SJK
Evans dance with Fans! 🔵⚪️@EvansMensah77 #HJK #Veikkausliiga #HJK110 pic.twitter.com/IFQv8ddq7M
— HJK Helsinki (@hjkhelsinki) May 31, 2017