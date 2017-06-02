Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Evans Mensah dances with HJK Helsinki fans

Published on: 02 June 2017
Evans Mensah

Winger Evans Mensah warmed his way into the hearts of HJK Helsinki fans by directing their celebrations after a league match. 

The 20-year-old has been a hit at the club since joining them in 2016.

Mensah has scored three goals in ten league appearances.

The former Inter Allies player has been handed a permanent after impressing on an initial loan deal.

