VIDEO: Ex-Black Stars goalie Abukari Damba gives testimony to psyche Razak Brimah ahead of Cameroon clash

Ex-Ghana goalie Abukari Damba has given a testimony of his worse experience during his days with the Black Stars, calling on Razak Brimah to see it as an example.

Damba whose house was attacked and got his brand new car burnt in 1994 says Razak Brimah must put everything behind him and freshen up for the semifinal clash against Cameroon tonight.

Brimah, in a video posted on his Facebook wall, attacked his critics with uncouth language after Ghana's 2-1 win over Congo DR in the quarter final clash of the ongoing 2017 AFCON.

The intelligent Dreams FC goalkeeper's trainer adds that Razak Brimah must use his experience to psyche himself and be up for the task tonight.

Damba spoke to Metro TV;

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

