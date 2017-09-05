VIDEO: Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah's powerful dressing room talk before Congo thrashing

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah delivered a motivational dressing room talk to the Black Stars players before Tuesday's 5-1 thrashing of Congo in Brazzaville in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The former Juventus and Fenerbahce star, who is a member of the Kwesi Appiah's backroom staff as technical coordinator, charged the boys to put the problems and frustrations behind.

''Forget about the problems, forget about the crowd, forget about bonus. Go and just have fun. Make yourself proud and make Ghana proud,'' Appiah told the players at the Stade de Kintele.

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey bagged a hat-trick and Red Star Belgrade lethal striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom got the remaining pair of goals.

It was a nice response from the team who laboured to draw 1-1 with Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium last Friday.

VIDEO: Watch Stephen Appiah's @STAPP_4 powerful dressing room message for #BlackStars before Ghana's 5-1 win over Congo in #WCQ2018 pic.twitter.com/9aUdmWfvWC — Ghana FA 🇬🇭 (@ghanafaofficial) September 5, 2017

