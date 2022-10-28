VIDEO: Ex-Ghana U20 captain Lawrence Lartey scores to help Hawassa Kenema draw in Ethiopian League

Ex-Ghana U20 captain Lawrence Lartey scored for Ethiopian side Hawassa Kenema on Monday, 24 October 2022, in their 2-2 draw with Dire Dawa Kenema.

The centre back, unmarked inside the box, headed in a free-kick which landed in the area to level the score.

It was on the half hour mark when Hawassa Kenema were trailing 1-0.

Hawassa Kenema ended up draw 2-2 at home with the visited.

Lartey, a former captain of AshantiGold, joined the Ethiopian outfit in 2017 after leaving Tunisian side Club Africain.

The 28-year-old joined South African side Ajax Cape Town after skippering AshantiGold to win their fourth Ghana Premier League title in 2015.