VIDEO: Ex-Leeds United star Tony Yeboah refutes fake reports he is dead

Ex-Ghana striker Tony Yeboah has released a video confirming he is alive and fit as a fiddle.

A satire website reported on Monday evening that the ex-Leeds United star died at a hospital in Maryland, USA.

The portal attributed the news to wife of the renowned goal poacher.

But the former Eintracht Frankfurt talisman immediately released a video dismissing the reports.

Below is a video of Tony Yeboah confirming he's alive:

