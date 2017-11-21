VIDEO: Ex-Leeds United star Tony Yeboah refutes fake reports he is dead
Ex-Ghana striker Tony Yeboah has released a video confirming he is alive and fit as a fiddle.
A satire website reported on Monday evening that the ex-Leeds United star died at a hospital in Maryland, USA.
The portal attributed the news to wife of the renowned goal poacher.
But the former Eintracht Frankfurt talisman immediately released a video dismissing the reports.
Below is a video of Tony Yeboah confirming he's alive:
Video: Ex- @ghanafaofficial star Tonny Yeaboah speaks,says I am not dead.@leeds @SWAG_Ghana pic.twitter.com/qSjvh3j3xv
— SportsworldGhana.com (@sportsworldgh) November 21, 2017