VIDEO: FC Zurich star Raphael Dwamena scores sublime goal in derby to tally seven goals in Swiss Super League

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena scored his seventh goal of the season as FC Zurich drew 1-1 at home with Grasshoppers in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

The 22-year-old raced past his marker to go on a 1-v-1 with the goalkeeper before shooting low for the opening goal in the 27th minute.

But his effort could earn his side the points as Grasshopers snatched the equalizer in the 58th minute through Kenan Kodro.

Dwamena had to be substituted in the 93rd minute by Stephen Odey.

Watch Raphael Dwamena's sublime goal for FC Zurich:

