Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: FIFA boss Gianni Infantino speaks out against corruption in football

Published on: 11 May 2017
FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke out against corruption in football during his address to the FIFA Congress in Bahrain

The Swiss has advised members who have planned to use football to enrich themselves to rethink.

He asked such obnoxious characters to leave football now to make it a clean sport.

Watch FIFA boss Gianni Infantino speaking out against corruption in football in Congress in Bahrain. 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations