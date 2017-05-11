VIDEO: FIFA boss Gianni Infantino speaks out against corruption in football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke out against corruption in football during his address to the FIFA Congress in Bahrain

The Swiss has advised members who have planned to use football to enrich themselves to rethink.

He asked such obnoxious characters to leave football now to make it a clean sport.

Watch FIFA boss Gianni Infantino speaking out against corruption in football in Congress in Bahrain.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke out against corruption in football during his address to the FIFA Congress in Bahrain pic.twitter.com/aDg1RylvFJ — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 11, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)