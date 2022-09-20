VIDEO: Former England youth international Tariq Lamptey speaks after first Ghana training 

Former England youth international Tariq Lamptey feels at ease after joining Ghana's camp for the first time.

Lamptey switched his international allegiance from England, where he was born, to Ghana, the country of his parents, earlier this month.

He trained with the Black Stars for the first time on Monday, as they prepare for international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The former Chelsea player is expected to make his international debut in Friday's game against Brazil and is looking forward to it.

"It feels good and I'm proud" New Black Stars boy @TariqLamptey 🇬🇭 on his first National team duty.#GhanaSoccerNet pic.twitter.com/6nrmGYDRLM — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) September 20, 2022

After Brazil, Ghana will play another friendly in Spain against Nicaragua.

The Black Stars have qualified for the World Cup and see these friendlies as the perfect preparatory games to sharpen their methods and strengthen their chemistry ahead of tough group games against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.