VIDEO: Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson rules out Ghana’s World Cup chances completely

Ghanaians must stop hoping for a miraculous qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia despite the 5-1 mauling of Congo in Brazaville a fortnight ago according to former Black Stars defender Sam Johnson.

Foyoo as he is popularly called says not even a miracle can secure qualification for Ghana as Egypt will not look on sheepishly for Congo to pick vital points in Alexandria in the next group game in November.

The Pharaohs will welcome the Red Devils in the penultimate game of the group before they (Egypt) travel to Ghana for the final group game.

And Sam Johnson believes Egypt can’t afford to drop the opportunity to Ghana.

“I still maintain there is no chance for us to qualify,” Sam Johnson said emphatically on the Football Legends Night Show.

“If we were to be competing with just a team for the slot, there would have been some hope. But now we have two teams in front, all capable of qualifying. So there is no chance.

“I maintain that if we have to compete with one country, then it’s possible. But we have Egypt and Uganda also eyeing the slot and are way ahead of us. Even if we beat Uganda in Kampala and Egypt in Ghana, Egypt will lead us with a point because they will not lose to Congo in Alexandria,” he added.

Ghana are currently 3rd on the table behind Egypt (9) and Uganda (7) in first and second positions respectively.

