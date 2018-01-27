VIDEO: Former Ghana U-20 star Seidu Salifu steps up recovery from injury

Former Ghana U-20 star Seidu Salifu is closing in on a return to full fitness.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury which ruled him out of 2017 WAFU Cup after being named in preliminary squad by coach Maxwell Konadu.

And Salifu has taken to his official Twitter page to show he is making progress.

Making progress with the injury sustained before the WAFU tournament. Hope to recover as soon as possible to start playing. pic.twitter.com/fETWuvlWXE — Seidu Salifu (@salifuofficiel) January 27, 2018

The ex-WA All Stars player has already been linked with several Ghana Premier League side after leaving Turkish Club Ümraniyespor.

