VIDEO: Former Ghana U-20 star Seidu Salifu steps up recovery from injury

Published on: 27 January 2018
Seidu Salifu

Former Ghana U-20 star Seidu Salifu is closing in on a return to full fitness. 

The 24-year-old suffered the injury which ruled him out of 2017 WAFU Cup after being named in preliminary squad by coach Maxwell Konadu.

And Salifu has taken to his official Twitter page to show he is making progress.

The ex-WA All Stars player has already been linked with several Ghana Premier League side after leaving Turkish Club Ümraniyespor.

 

 

