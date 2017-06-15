VIDEO: Former Juventus icon Stephen Appiah shares life experience at Calcio Trade Ball

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah expressed delight after receiving a Legends Award at the 2017 Calcio Trade Ball.

The former Juventus star was one of two legends honoured at the event on Monday night at the residence of the Italian ambassador in Accra.

Appiah shared his life experience growing up in Chorkor and making it to the highest stage in world football.

The newly-appointed Black Stars technical co-ordinator also played for Fenerbahce, Udinese, Parma, Bologna and Cesena.

